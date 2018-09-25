Holger writes, “With the new NFC implementation, as long as an iPhone XS or XR is within 1.6-inches of an NFC tag, it displays a notification you can tap to open an app or link in Safari.”
“Connected things are essentially digital experiences found in everyday objects. For example, a tag on a movie poster could open up a trailer when you scan it with your iPhone,” Holger writes. “You could scan packaging on furniture or appliances to open step-by-step directions via text or even a video. Tags in grocery stores could also give you dietary information about what’s on the shelves.”
MacDailyNews Take: Immediately, security springs to mind, but, according to the article, it doesn’t seem to be much of an issue.