“After months of using last year’s iPhone X model, I have been using the XS Max since Friday afternoon,” Mark Gurman writes for Bloomberg. “The 6.5-inch screen, the largest ever in an iPhone by an inch diagonally (which is significant in the phone world) is great for watching videos. I think the screen is now large enough to a be an iPad replacement for Netflix or movies from iTunes on a long flight.”

“If you paid $1,000 or more for an iPhone X last year, I wouldn’t upgrade to the iPhone XS,” Gurman writes. “There’s not enough new to make it worth paying another $1,000 a year later. (Unless you really, really want that massive XS Max screen.)”

“However, if you’re coming from anything older than an iPhone X, or seeking to switch from Android, now is a great time to upgrade. Alternately, you can wait for the iPhone XR to hit the market, which has a larger screen than the iPhone XS and is marketed as just as fast, but costs $250 less,” Gurman writes. “Of course, if you’re on a monthly installment plan with the option to upgrade every year, this is all a moot point. If you don’t have to pay much extra, of course you should trade up.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: The leap from iPhone X to iPhone Xs Max is significant. Of course, if you spent $1,000 on an iPhone X last year, you’re not going to just stick it in a drawer or throw it away and go out an buy a new iPhone Xs Max. Like most people, we simply resold our iPhone X units (we buy our devices outright each year), recouping a substantial percentage of our initial investment and used the proceeds toward our iPhone Xs Max units. The difference between our iPhone X purchase price and our resale was the cost of using the world’s best smartphone for a year.