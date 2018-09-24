Jim Cramer on CNBC’s ‘Squawk on the Street’ this morning said:

Let’s say you go into a Marriott and it’s on a Salesforce platform (they’re all customers of salesforce). You come in and there’s an Apple device that talks to you and it says to you, “Do you want your usual paper, your usual breakfast?”

That is Apple getting right in, I think blocking Google, really blocking Amazon (longtime partner of Salesforce).

Salesforce and Apple have not historically worked all that well together. This is very, very big when it comes to cooperation. Very big when it comes to, i say, Apple’s best attempt to really be able to go into the enterprise.

This is also a belief [of] Marc Benioff[‘s] in Siri… Siri is now on par [with Amazon’s Alexa]. This is a very significant deal… Now Apple is integral to the Salesforce package and vice versa… [This is] so big that I think that people should pay more for both stocks.

