Let’s say you go into a Marriott and it’s on a Salesforce platform (they’re all customers of salesforce). You come in and there’s an Apple device that talks to you and it says to you, “Do you want your usual paper, your usual breakfast?”
That is Apple getting right in, I think blocking Google, really blocking Amazon (longtime partner of Salesforce).
Salesforce and Apple have not historically worked all that well together. This is very, very big when it comes to cooperation. Very big when it comes to, i say, Apple’s best attempt to really be able to go into the enterprise.
This is also a belief [of] Marc Benioff[‘s] in Siri… Siri is now on par [with Amazon’s Alexa]. This is a very significant deal… Now Apple is integral to the Salesforce package and vice versa… [This is] so big that I think that people should pay more for both stocks.
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Overheard not too long ago: “How could Microsoft ever lose the enterprise?”
SEE ALSO:
Apple and Salesforce partner to help redefine customer experiences on iOS – September 24, 2018
Salesforce showcases 20 enterprise apps for revolutionary Apple Watch – August 12, 2015
You can write off an Apple Watch as a business expense with these Salesforce-related apps – August 11, 2015
Apple+IBM: Enterprise apps go wearable on Apple Watch – May 24, 2015
Apple Watch could be the tipping point for the mobile-first enterprise – May 19, 2015
Apple working to push Apple Watch into enterprise – April 7, 2015