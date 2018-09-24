“Maybe you’ve been testing macOS Mojave in beta for months. Maybe you wanted to be surprised with all the new features on launch day. Unless something goes wrong, macOS Mojave will be available September 24 as a free upgrade,” Lory Gil writes for iMore. “Get your Mac ready for the big update by checking off everything you need to prepare for a smooth update.”

“Outdated apps on Mac are just as much of a problem as outdated apps on iPhone, sometimes more if you use your Mac for work. Check with app developers via their website or social networking sites like Twitter to make sure they will support macOS Mojave,” Gil writes. “Some changes to the Mac operating system might make your favorite apps bug out a little (or a lot). If a developer isn’t supporting macOS Mojave or hasn’t released an update, you can stick with macOS Mojave until it’s safe. You can also partition your Mac and install Mojave alongside your current OS.”

“Some people prefer erasing their hard drive and starting over from scratch,” Gil writes. “With so many cloud-based storage services, it’s much easier than it used to be to do a clean install of an operating system on Mac. But, you have to think about the effect it will have on your immediate workflow before making such a major change.”

MacDailyNews Take: This year is a clean install year for our Macs. How ’bout yours? macOS Mojave is expected to become available for download today, Monday September 24th around 10am PDT/1pm EDT.