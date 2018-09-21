“Probably the most welcome addition in iOS 12 for HomePod is the ability to now set multiple timers. Previously, HomePod allowed you to run a timer with a simple voice command, but you could only run one at a time — attemping to start a second timer would cancel the first one,” Hollington writes. “Now, with iOS 12 for HomePod, asking for a second timer will simply start a second timer.”
“With iOS 12 for HomePod you can place calls and answer calls directly on the HomePod using Siri commands,” Hollington writes. “Placing a call is simply a matter of asking the HomePod to call somebody, which can be done in either two stages, saying Hey Siri, make a call and then responding to Siri’s ‘Who do you want to call?’ question with either a name from your contacts or a phone number. Or you can just say it all in a single phrase like ‘Hey Siri, call Jesse Hollington.’ If you say a name that exactly matches one of your contacts, Siri will often simply place the call; however if Siri isn’t sure she heard you correctly, or if you say only a partial name or a phone number, Siri will ask for additional confirmation just to make sure she got it right.”
Much more in the full article — including Find My iPhone, Calendar support, and more — here.
MacDailyNews Take: The calling feature works well and is a great addition to HomePod’s capabilities!
