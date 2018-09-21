“In addition to the big releases of iOS 12 and watchOS 5 this week, Apple’s HomePod smart speaker also saw its first major update, in the form of what Apple now appears to be calling iOS 12 for the HomePod — a change from the prior naming convention of simply listing the updates with identifiers like HomePod 11.3,” Jesse Hollington writes for iLounge. “Since the HomePod came out in the middle of the iOS 11 cycle, the iOS 12 for HomePod update is the first major update that actually brings a set of brand new features to the smart speaker; while HomePod 11.4 was also a fairly significant update, it mostly delivered on the promises Apple had already made, such as adding AirPlay 2 and stereo pairing support. iOS 12 for HomePod, on the other hand, begins to actually evolve the HomePod’s feaure set, albeit slowly.”

“Probably the most welcome addition in iOS 12 for HomePod is the ability to now set multiple timers. Previously, HomePod allowed you to run a timer with a simple voice command, but you could only run one at a time — attemping to start a second timer would cancel the first one,” Hollington writes. “Now, with iOS 12 for HomePod, asking for a second timer will simply start a second timer.”

“With iOS 12 for HomePod you can place calls and answer calls directly on the HomePod using Siri commands,” Hollington writes. “Placing a call is simply a matter of asking the HomePod to call somebody, which can be done in either two stages, saying Hey Siri, make a call and then responding to Siri’s ‘Who do you want to call?’ question with either a name from your contacts or a phone number. Or you can just say it all in a single phrase like ‘Hey Siri, call Jesse Hollington.’ If you say a name that exactly matches one of your contacts, Siri will often simply place the call; however if Siri isn’t sure she heard you correctly, or if you say only a partial name or a phone number, Siri will ask for additional confirmation just to make sure she got it right.”

Much more in the full article — including Find My iPhone, Calendar support, and more — here.