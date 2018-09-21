“Apple Inc’s latest iPhones use components made by Intel Corp, Micron Technology, and Toshiba, among others, according to two firms that cracked open iPhone Xs and Xs Max models,” Reuters reports. “The studies by repair firm iFixit and chip analysis firm TechInsights, published this week, are among the first detailed teardowns of the phones, which became available for purchase in stores around the world on Friday.”

“Supplying parts for Apple’s iPhones is considered a coup for chipmakers and other manufacturers,” Reuters reports. “While Apple publishes a broad list of suppliers each year, it does not disclose which companies make which components and insists its suppliers keep quiet.”

“The breakdowns listed no parts from Samsung and no chips from Qualcomm,” Reuters reports. “The iFixit teardown showed iPhone Xs and Xs Max used Intel’s modem and communication chips instead of Qualcomm’s hardware. The latest iPhones also had DRAM and NAND memory chips from Micron and Toshiba, according to iFixit’s study. Previous teardowns of the iPhone 7 had shown DRAM chips made by Samsung in some models.”

“TechInsights’ dissection of a 256-gigabyte storage capacity iPhone Xs Max, on the other hand, revealed DRAM from Micron but NAND memory from SanDisk, which is owned by Western Digital Corp and works with Toshiba for its supply of NAND chips. Toshiba’s chip unit Toshiba Memory was purchased by a private equity-led consortium earlier this year that Apple joined,” Reuters reports. “iFixit and TechInsights technicians also found components from companies including Skyworks Solutions, Broadcom, Murata, NXP Semiconductors, Cypress Semiconductor, Texas Instruments and STMicroelectronics.”

