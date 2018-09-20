“Facebook Inc on Wednesday said it would team with two U.S. non-profits to slow the global spread of misinformation that could influence elections, acknowledging that fake news sites were still read by millions,” Joseph Menn reports for Reuters. “The largest social network, under intense pressure to combat propaganda, said it would work abroad with the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute, created in the 1980s and funded by the U.S. government to promote democratic processes. The institutes have informal ties to their namesake U.S. parties.”

“Improvements at Facebook might have been driven by changes to formulas, including the increased emphasis on postings by family and friends and reduced spread of so called ‘click-bait,’ advertising-heavy news headlines, the researchers from Stanford University and New York University said,” Menn reports. “But the fake sites still are widely viewed. ‘Even after the sharp drop following the election, Facebook engagements of fake news sites still average roughly 70 million per month,’ 15 times the engagements from Twitter, the research concluded.”

MacDailyNews Take: Fakebook.

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: If you’re doing something worse than Twitter, not to mention 15 times worse, uh…