“Having lost the title of top wearables maker to Apple last year, Fitbit’s decline is now accelerating and will only get worse from here,” Rich Duprey writes for The Motley Fool. “According to IDC’s latest market share figures, Apple’s share grew to 17% in the second quarter from 13% last year, while Fitbit’s fell from 12.8% to 9.5%.”

“This was the quarter in which Fitbit launched its Versa smartwatch as the wearables maker seeks to pivot from simple trackers to more advanced devices,” Duprey writes, “and the drop in market share could get worse as Apple just announced its latest Apple Watch, which seeks to capture the same consumers looking for ways to better monitor their health.”

“Apple is, of course, the smartwatch market leader and in the second quarter shipped 4.7 million units, IDC’s data show, a 38% increase from the year-ago period and 75% more than the total number of units shipped by Fitbit in the period,” Duprey writes. “And with the Apple Watch 4 dropping in a few days, the gap is going to widen further.”

Read more in the full article here.