“This was the quarter in which Fitbit launched its Versa smartwatch as the wearables maker seeks to pivot from simple trackers to more advanced devices,” Duprey writes, “and the drop in market share could get worse as Apple just announced its latest Apple Watch, which seeks to capture the same consumers looking for ways to better monitor their health.”
“Apple is, of course, the smartwatch market leader and in the second quarter shipped 4.7 million units, IDC’s data show, a 38% increase from the year-ago period and 75% more than the total number of units shipped by Fitbit in the period,” Duprey writes. “And with the Apple Watch 4 dropping in a few days, the gap is going to widen further.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch, killer.
Imagine if Apple Watch Nike+’s namesake app, Nike Run Club, actually worked instead of being an unreliable mess?
