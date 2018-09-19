“Last year’s iPhone X arguably represented the biggest design change ever seen in the evolution of Apple’s smartphone,” Ben Lovejoy writes for 9to5Mac.

“Apple said that the iPhone X was the future of the iPhone, and it’s clear that Apple would like everyone to jump aboard that new vision,” Lovejoy writes. “It of course has to leave older models on sale to hit a good range of price points, but the iPhone XR makes it clear that the company wants to make the new form factor available to as many customers as possible.”

“There was one other step it could, in theory, have taken: keep the iPhone X on sale when it launched the iPhone XS. If it had bumped the price of that down by $100, it would have presented customers with another way to buy into the new desig,” Lovejoy writes. “But today’s reviews make it crystal clear why that wasn’t an option. They all agree that, for the vast majority of iPhone X buyers, there’s simply no point in upgrading to the XS. And that also would have meant that, had the iPhone X remained on sale alongside the XS, there would have been almost no reason for owners of older models to even consider this year’s flagship unless they wanted the Max.”

