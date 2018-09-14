“A publicity event for Apple’s new smartphones that referred to ‘Hong Kong,’ ‘Taiwan’ and ‘China’ as separate markets – rather than parts of a single country – has sparked fresh fury in certain quarters of the Chinese media and among some internet users over what they perceive as the latest example of a foreign firm’s lack of respect for the nation’s sovereignty,” Zhuang Pinghui reports for The South China Morning Post.

“When speaking about the new iPhone XS, Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice-president of worldwide marketing, said that shipping would begin on September 21 to ‘all of these markets,’ as a slide projected behind him showed the flags and names of 30 places around the world,” Zhuang reports. “Included on the list were China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.”

“Beijing regards Taiwan, which is a self-ruled democracy, as a wayward province and an inalienable part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary,” Zhuang reports. “While some raced to demonise Apple for the perceived misstep, others were more phlegmatic [writing] ‘China is being so extremely sensitive [on such matters]. This isn’t the behaviour of a confident nation … When can we, Chinese citizens, become more broad-minded?'”

