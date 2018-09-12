“It’s being report today that data suggests that Apple’s iPhone announcements today is as good as an order for over 42 percent of current iPhone users, who plan to upgrade no matter the price,” Jack Purcher reports for Patently Apple.

“Stats from Statista show that despite the cost of today’s announced iPhones, over 42 percent of current iPhone owners in the United States are planning to upgrade to whatever Apple announces today,” Purcher reports. “About 17 percent will trade in their current model for last year’s iPhone X, and just about 16 percent will opt for the iPhone 8.”

“Stats from Statista show that despite the cost of today’s announced iPhones, over 42 percent of current iPhone owners in the United States are planning to upgrade to whatever Apple announces today,” Purcher reports. “About 17 percent will trade in their current model for last year’s iPhone X, and just about 16 percent will opt for the iPhone 8.”