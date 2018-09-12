“At Apple’s Gather Round event in Cupertino today, the company announced its iPhone XR, iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xs Max, successors to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X,” Emil Protalinski writes for VentureBeat. “Preorders for the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max begin September 21, and the devices will begin shipping September 28. Like with the iPhone X, you’ll have to wait longer for the iPhone Xr: until October 19 to preorder and until October 26 for it to ship.”

“If you’re trading in an iPhone 8 for an iPhone Xr, you’re paying more for a bigger phone, larger display, and heavier device, with better specs,” Protalinski writes. “The iPhone Xs isn’t much of an upgrade over the iPhone X. You’re getting a slightly more powerful phone, with one-hour worse battery life — thankfully you don’t have to pay more for it.”



As for the iPhone Xs Max, “if you want the best iPhone, as always, it will cost you,” Protalinski writes.

See all of the specs in the full article here.