“If you’re trading in an iPhone 8 for an iPhone Xr, you’re paying more for a bigger phone, larger display, and heavier device, with better specs,” Protalinski writes. “The iPhone Xs isn’t much of an upgrade over the iPhone X. You’re getting a slightly more powerful phone, with one-hour worse battery life — thankfully you don’t have to pay more for it.”
As for the iPhone Xs Max, “if you want the best iPhone, as always, it will cost you,” Protalinski writes.
See all of the specs in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple must be having an internal competition to see who can come up with the worse product names that can still sell over 50 million units annually.
BTW, the A12 Bionic-powered iPhone Xs is more than just “slightly” faster than the A11 Bionic-powered iPhone X. It’s CPU is up to 15% faster, its GPU is up to 50% faster, and Core ML runs up to 9x faster.
