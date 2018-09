UBS raised its price target on Apple shares to $250 from $215 citing the company’s ‘recurring hardware revenue stream’ from its iPhones,” CNBC reports.

“Analysts at the bank also said revenue for Apple’s services segment could grow 20 percent on a year-over-year basis for the next two years,” CNBC reports.

Apple’s fall product launch event is scheduled for tomorrow, September 12th.

Full article here.