“Trend Micro has apologized after several of its consumer macOS anti-malware products and utilities were discovered to be capturing the notebook’s browser history data and sending it to a remote server,” Liam Tung reports for ZDNet.

“Trend Micro apps, which have been removed from the Mac App Store, included Dr Cleaner, Dr Cleaner Pro, Dr. Antivirus, and Dr Unarchiver,” Tung reports. “The apps in question were collecting users browser history and sending files, including user passwords, in a ZIP archive to a remote server.”

Tung reports, “Trend Micro blamed the behavior on the use of common code libraries and has now removed the browser data collection feature and deleted logs store on the AWS servers.”

Read more in the full article here.