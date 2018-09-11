“That model, known as the iPhone 9, is likely to be the most popular of the handsets, given it allows access to iPhone X features at a much cheaper price,” Griffin reports. “But buying it could prove difficult because Apple has run into problems manufacturing enough of them, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The company has run into issues fitting backlights on the phone’s LCD screen, the same report said.”
Griffin reports, “The phone might also be pushed back so that Apple can gauge demand and understand which of the models people will be looking to buy, Bloomberg suggested.”
MacDailyNews Take: Of true, it’ll allow the 5.8- and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones to bask in full limelight for awhile.
Come to papa, Macs.. er, Max!