“Apple’s new, cheaper phone could not be readily available for some time after its release date, according to new reports,” Andrew Griffin reports for The Independent. “The most easily affordable of the three phones that Apple is rumoured to be releasing this week will also probably me the most difficult to actually buy, after reports that it will be supply constrained for some time after it came out.”

“That model, known as the iPhone 9, is likely to be the most popular of the handsets, given it allows access to iPhone X features at a much cheaper price,” Griffin reports. “But buying it could prove difficult because Apple has run into problems manufacturing enough of them, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The company has run into issues fitting backlights on the phone’s LCD screen, the same report said.”

Griffin reports, “The phone might also be pushed back so that Apple can gauge demand and understand which of the models people will be looking to buy, Bloomberg suggested.”

