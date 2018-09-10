“Kocienda’s career highlights include working on WebKit and Safari for the Mac right after he joined the company as well as working on iOS before the release of the first iPhone. He’s the one responsible of autocorrect and the iPhone keyboard in general,” Dillet writes. “If you care about user interfaces and design processes, it’s a good read. And it feels refreshing to read a book with HTML code, keyboard drawings and other nerdy things. It’s much better than the average business book.”
Full interview (20:18) here.
MacDailyNews Note: We also recommend reading Creative Selection: Inside Apple’s Design Process During the Golden Age of Steve Jobs by Ken Kocienda.
