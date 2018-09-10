“A few days ago, I interviewed Ken Kocienda at TechCrunch Disrupt SF — he just released a book called Creative Selection,” Romain Dillet writes for TechCrunch. “After working at Apple during some of the company’s best years, Kocienda looks back at what makes Apple such a special place.”

“Kocienda’s career highlights include working on WebKit and Safari for the Mac right after he joined the company as well as working on iOS before the release of the first iPhone. He’s the one responsible of autocorrect and the iPhone keyboard in general,” Dillet writes. “If you care about user interfaces and design processes, it’s a good read. And it feels refreshing to read a book with HTML code, keyboard drawings and other nerdy things. It’s much better than the average business book.”

Full interview (20:18) here.