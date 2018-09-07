“Online retailer Quick Mobile has listings for all three of Apple’s expected smartphones on its store, going with the ‘Xs’ suffix for the two OLED-based models and ‘iPhone 9’ for the LCD-equipped version,” Owen reports. “For the larger of the OLED models, the store is hedging its bets with the ‘Max’ name, by adding “Plus” to the listing title as well.”
Owen reports, “The site is also seemingly matching current rumors for storage capacities, with the ‘Xs’ models available in 64-gigabyte, 256-gigabyte, and 512-gigabyte variants, while the ‘iPhone 9’ is only offered in 64-gigabyte and 256-gigabyte versions.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Lots off guessing and hedging there, but if they honor the pre-orders and somehow match them up to the actual devices Apple reveals… On second thought, just wait until next week, when there are actual iPhone models with actual names, storage capacities, colors, etc. to preorder.
