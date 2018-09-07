“Preorders for Apple’s 2018 iPhones have already commenced for one Romania-based online store, seemingly offering potential customers the ability to acquire the ‘iPhone Xs,’ ‘iPhone Xs Max (plus),’ and ‘iPhone 9’ ahead of Apple’s official unveiling of the new smartphones,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“Online retailer Quick Mobile has listings for all three of Apple’s expected smartphones on its store, going with the ‘Xs’ suffix for the two OLED-based models and ‘iPhone 9’ for the LCD-equipped version,” Owen reports. “For the larger of the OLED models, the store is hedging its bets with the ‘Max’ name, by adding “Plus” to the listing title as well.”

Owen reports, “The site is also seemingly matching current rumors for storage capacities, with the ‘Xs’ models available in 64-gigabyte, 256-gigabyte, and 512-gigabyte variants, while the ‘iPhone 9’ is only offered in 64-gigabyte and 256-gigabyte versions.”

