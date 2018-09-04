“New data published to Apple’s developer website reveals iOS 11 has been installed on 85 percent of iPhones and iPads, showing it to have been adopted by the vast majority of compatible devices just before the expected release of its replacement, iOS 12,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider.

“According to Apple’s own data, as measured by the App Store on September 3, 85 percent of all observed devices ran a variant of iOS 11,” Owen reports. “Of the remaining iOS 11-compatible devices, iOS 10 is still used by 10 percent of the device population.”

“The iOS 11 adoption rate is an improvement from the 76 percent declared in April, which also reported 19 percent of devices running iOS 10, and 5 percent using earlier versions,” Owen reports. “Apple is currently performing beta testing of its next milestone operating system, iOS 12, which is expected to be released soon after the company’s “Gather Round” 2018 iPhone event on September 12.”

