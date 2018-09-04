“According to Apple’s own data, as measured by the App Store on September 3, 85 percent of all observed devices ran a variant of iOS 11,” Owen reports. “Of the remaining iOS 11-compatible devices, iOS 10 is still used by 10 percent of the device population.”
“The iOS 11 adoption rate is an improvement from the 76 percent declared in April, which also reported 19 percent of devices running iOS 10, and 5 percent using earlier versions,” Owen reports. “Apple is currently performing beta testing of its next milestone operating system, iOS 12, which is expected to be released soon after the company’s “Gather Round” 2018 iPhone event on September 12.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: As of August 31, 2018, just 14.6% of Android devices were running the latest version of Android, 8.x “Oreo,” which was released on August 21, 2017.