“While all the focus for Apple’s September 12 event is now on the iPhone XS and Apple Watch Series 4, there are substantial rumors of a new iPad Pro line that could debut alongside those gadgets,” Jesus Diaz reports for LAPTOP Magazine. “If it looks anything like these renders obtained by OnLeaks, it’s going to be good.”

“The renders show the rumored smart connector at the bottom of the iPad Pro which, in theory, could be designed to allow for using the tablet in a vertical orientation with a physical keyboard,” Diaz reports. “The renders show the greatly reduced edges all around the tablet — and no home button.”

Diaz reports, “The other obvious feature is the flat edge, a clear departure from the current rounded edges on the iPad and iPhone lines and more similar to the iPhone 5.”

