“In case you missed it, Apple has sent out its annual iPhone event invitation, and as predicted by just about everyone, it’s set to take place on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater at the new Apple Park campus,” Michael Simon writes for Macworld

“But while the date isn’t so interesting, the rest of the invitation is. Set against a black background, it features a gold circle with the phrase ‘Gather round’ — as in ‘Gather ‘round y’all, we got some some new iPhones to show ya!'” Simon writes. “But aside from that more literal meaning, Apple could be referring to any number of things with its crypto-vite.”

“Apple could be dropping a hint that it’s also launching a circular watch this year,” Simon writes. “In gold, of course.”

MacDailyNews Take: Nope. (See Take below)

“This event will serve two purposes: announcing all the new stuff and saying goodbye to the Home button once and for all,” Simon writes. “Rumor has it that the iPhone X design is expanding to the rest of the iPhone lineup as well as the iPads, meaning there won’t be any new Apple products that use the iconic button for navigation. It would be a very Apple thing to give the home button a proper goodbye.”

