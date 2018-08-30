“Apple and a number of other tech companies are being sued by a watchdog organization over claims of content censorship, following after President Donald Trump publicly accused online services of bias against republican news outlets and other publications,” AppleInsider reports. “Filed on Wednesday by Freedom Watch in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the lawsuit targets Apple, Google, Facebook, and Twitter, as an attempted class action suit on behalf of ‘all politically conservative organizations’ and individuals who have ‘experienced illegal suppression and/or censorship of their media.'”

“The suit goes on to describe some of the ways the four tech firms are apparently suppressing content, including the demonetization of accounts on YouTube, President Trump’s recent claim of search result bias, an article about how Facebook’s news curators ‘routinely suppressed news stories of interest to conservative readers,’ and Twitter’s ‘shadowbanning’ of political content,” AppleInsider reports.

“The suit accuses the companies of violating sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act, and discrimination in violation of D.C. Code 2-1403.16 (DCHRA), the latter of which concerns discrimination based on 20 different traits of people living and working in the District of Columbia, in this case specifically ‘Political Affiliation.’ Lastly, the fourth cause of action is a violation of the First Amendment of the Constitution, in the belief social networks are public places and that this constitutes a failure to regulate the freedom of speech,” AppleInsider reports. “As a prayer for relief, the suit demands damages in excess of $1 billion, as well as injunctive relief. A trial by jury is also demanded.”

Read more in the full article here.