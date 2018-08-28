“When you travel overseas you want to make sure you won’t run up exorbitant fees on your smartphone. A San Jose family thought they were protected from roaming and internet charges,” Michael Finney and Renee Koury report for KGO. “‘It’s like whoaaaa what’s going on?’ Vivian Chung of San Jose said, still reeling from the shock.”

“She and her children had just returned from an annual family reunion in Vietnam,” Finney and Koury report. “‘We know we cannot use the phone and it’s always on airplane mode,’ Chung said. ‘How could this happen?’ It did happen. T-Mobile charged Chung $13,470 for internet access on her son Nicholas’ iPhone. The charges all were incurred in a very short period while their flight was coming in over Vietnam. Chung estimates they racked up the charge in just one-half hour.”

“Nicholas said he switched his phone into airplane mode for the entire trip just to avoid these kinds of charges,” Finney and Koury report. “T-Mobile said Nicholas must’ve downloaded a movie or music or something. He didn’t. But T-Mobile agreed to reduce the bill to about $3,800. Still, the family thought any charges were unfair.”

“We found that many mobile apps that don’t require an internet connection still use data. Users may not even realize it, but the apps operate in the background, silently gobbling data for purposes such as updating software, refreshing social media, and sending ads,” Finney and Koury report. “Nicholas realized his chess game is one of those apps that run data in the background, which likely explains the huge bill. However, after ABC7 contacted T-Mobile, the company agreed to cancel out the remaining charges on the bill.”

Read more in the full article here.