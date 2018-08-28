“Apple’s official letter of response to the chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce this month was designed to alleviate congressional fears about the company invading its customers’ privacy,” Evan Schuman writes for Computerworld. “But a close reading of the letter does the opposite, pointing out the many ways sensitive data is retained even when the consumer says no. And that retained data is only one crafty cyberthief away from getting out.”

“Vendors often forget — or, more likely, pretend to forget — that technology can behave very differently in the field than in the lab. In the field, where the tech has to interact with icky humans (also known to Star Trek fans as ugly giant bags of mostly water) and real-world environments, the difference between how the coding is supposed to work and how it actually works becomes evident,” Schuman writes. “Amazon discovered this when one of its Echo devices broadcast overheard conversations to a random person on the device owner’s contact list. Oops!”

“In short, any data collected is data that can be accessed by identity thieves and others,” Schuman writes. “No safeguard is perfect, as Silicon Valley reminds us almost daily.”

