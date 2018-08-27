“It was a surprise low-key announcement by Apple. An upgrade to the MacBook Pro line. I wasn’t expecting it as everyone was telling me not to expect a MacBook Pro capable of supporting 32GB of RAM until 2019,” Terry White writes for Terry White’s Tech Blog. “I was just as surprised as the rest of the world. I was also happy that the wait was over.”

“I looked at this as an opportunity to get a new “personal” laptop. Yes, that means ponying up my own money for it,” White writes. “The Core i9 throttling issue… wasn’t an issue for me… With the Core i9 fix in place and an immediate silence of the naysayers I could get back to work in peace. Like I said above, it’s noticibly faster. When it comes to speed increases it’s really not as much about the benchmarks (which have been good for this new model), instead it’s really about how much faster does it run the things that YOU do on a daily basis.”



“I’m happy to announce that that I’ve had no issues with the new keyboard or trackpad for that matter. The keyboard is definitely quieter, but not what I would call quiet. It’s an improvement over the 2016 model (I never tried the 2017 model) for sure. Only time will tell if it holds up,” White writes. “As far as the Touch Bar is concerned I don’t hate it, but I don’t love it either. It’s a nice to have, but it’s not something that I use regularly. Most of the time I forget that it’s even there. I have to remember to use it. Those few times a week that I do use it, it’s nice. It works well.”

“I’m happy with my upgrade. For the work I do it’s an improvement in speed on all fronts. The 2TB SSD is refreshingly fast and I now have plenty of extra space. I was always fighting for more storage,” White writes. “It was worth the wait! If you have held out like I did skipping the 2016 and 2017 models, I would feel comfortable recommending this one.”

