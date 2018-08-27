“Apple and the four major U.S. carriers are offering two free months of iCloud’s 200-gigabyte tier to some people looking to upgrade their iPhone this fall,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The promo, noticed on Reddit, is only available to new (paid) iCloud customers, and is nominally meant to ensure they ‘have enough space to safely back up all the important things on your iPhone, like photos, videos, files, and apps” so the data can be restored once a new phone arrives,'” Fingas reports.

“Apple has actually been offering 30-day trials of its paid tiers since May, so in reality the new promotion is simply an extra month on top of that,” Fingas reports. “People who sign up will also be charged $2.99 per month after the deal expires, unless they cancel.”

