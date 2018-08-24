“A chunk – say 32 to 64MB – of on-chip non-volatile random access memory (NVRAM) is big enough to put most ML models to be placed close to the hardware is doing the work,” Harris writes. “Today, the model must be loaded from flash storage to DRAM, with relevant parts moved to on-chip registers and static RAM as needed.”
“Apple’s sole source for its custom processors is TSMC, the world’s largest semiconductor foundry. TSMC has put NVRAM on its roadmap for 2019,” Harris writes. “Put the advantages of on-chip AI using NVRAM together with TSMC’s commitment to NVRAM, and you have an obvious and significant improvement to Apple’s mobile devices.”
MacDailyNews Take: Only Apple owns the whole widget.
As Apple did in mobile processors, they will do in AI. Siri on your iOS device, no Internet required, would be a game-changer. — MacDailyNews, August 8, 2016
With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017
