“Artificial Intelligence is remaking our world. But the biggest challenge is making AI work at the edge – on a self-driving car, or your smartphone,” Robin Harris writes for ZDNet. “Storage is a major AI bottleneck, but Apple’s control of all hardware and software will make their AI fast and affordable.”

“A chunk – say 32 to 64MB – of on-chip non-volatile random access memory (NVRAM) is big enough to put most ML models to be placed close to the hardware is doing the work,” Harris writes. “Today, the model must be loaded from flash storage to DRAM, with relevant parts moved to on-chip registers and static RAM as needed.”

“Apple’s sole source for its custom processors is TSMC, the world’s largest semiconductor foundry. TSMC has put NVRAM on its roadmap for 2019,” Harris writes. “Put the advantages of on-chip AI using NVRAM together with TSMC’s commitment to NVRAM, and you have an obvious and significant improvement to Apple’s mobile devices.”

