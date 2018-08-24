“While Apple’s new iPhone software, iOS 12, will be available for older phones going back to the iPhone 5s, iOS 12 will run best on the new models,” Haselton reports. “Sometimes — as was the case with the iPhone X and Apple’s Animoji — there are new features that are exclusive to the newest iPhones.”
“Apple usually continues to sell its older devices at discounted prices,” Haselton reports. “In other words, if you want an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus now, you might want to wait a few weeks until the new models come out. You’ll save hundreds of dollars.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Surely, Apple brass are likely silently cursing Haselton for freezing the market of people who haven’t yet figured out that new iPhones come out in September-October. All three of them.