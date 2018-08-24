“Don’t buy a new iPhone right now. You’ll probably regret it in a couple of weeks,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC. “Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones in September: an upgraded version of the iPhone X, a larger version of the iPhone X with a 6.5-inch screen and a more affordable iPhone with a 6.1-inch LCD display.”

“While Apple’s new iPhone software, iOS 12, will be available for older phones going back to the iPhone 5s, iOS 12 will run best on the new models,” Haselton reports. “Sometimes — as was the case with the iPhone X and Apple’s Animoji — there are new features that are exclusive to the newest iPhones.”

“Apple usually continues to sell its older devices at discounted prices,” Haselton reports. “In other words, if you want an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus now, you might want to wait a few weeks until the new models come out. You’ll save hundreds of dollars.”

