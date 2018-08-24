“A group of chief executive officers at the largest U.S. companies expressed serious concern about the Trump administration’s immigration policy and said the rules increase uncertainty and undermine economic growth,” Reuters reports. “In the letter signed by 59 CEOs including Tim Cook of Apple Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s Jamie Dimon and Doug Parker of American Airlines, the executives said that many of their employees were now facing uncertainty due to issues such as ‘inconsistent immigration decisions’ that would likely curtail work permits for spouses of skilled immigrants.”

“‘As the federal government undertakes its legitimate review of immigration rules, it must avoid making changes that disrupt the lives of thousands of law-abiding and skilled employees, and that inflict substantial harm on U.S. competitiveness,’ the CEOs said in a letter dated Wednesday,” Reuters reports. “‘At a time when the number of job vacancies are reaching historic highs due to labor shortages, now is not the time restrict access to talent,’ the letter added.”

“Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen… told reporters at a White House briefing on Thursday that the administration was only strictly enforcing the law,” Reuters reports. ‘This administration did not create a policy of separating families… What has changed is that we no longer exempt entire classes of people who break the law,’ she said.”

“U.S. Citizenship and Immigration director Francis Cissna, talking to a group pushing for reductions in numbers of foreign workers and immigrants, cited ‘all sorts of fraud and abuse’ in the H-1B program that many Silicon Valley companies rely on for highly skilled workers and ‘across all these programs,'” Ethan Baron reports for The Mercury News. “The H-1B visa, intended for foreign workers doing specialized jobs has become a flashpoint in the immigration debate, with firms arguing it should be expanded beyond the annual 85,000 new visas so they can acquire the world’s top talent, and critics pointing to reported abuses and asserting the visa is used to replace Americans with cheaper, foreign workers.”

“Cissna said he wanted elected representatives to take action on the H-1B,” Baron reports. “‘I would really love it if Congress would just pass a one-sentence provision that would just prohibit American workers in being replaced by H-1B workers,’ Cissna said in a talk last week to the Center for Immigration Studies, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. People trying to ‘game’ the immigration system is an ‘eternal problem’ for officials, he said.”

