“And so it seems fitting that there are now rumors of Apple updating that device — finally — after years of neglect,” Siegler writes. “While the Air remains many folks’ favorite laptop of all time, it hasn’t been state-of-the-art in some time. So it’s interesting to think about what they can do to update it.”
“My guess — based on nothing other than logic and instinct — is that this new device won’t actually be a new Air, but instead will be a new, less expensive MacBook,” Siegler writes. “I think the Air may be going away and I think it’s time for it to go away, at least for now… it’s no longer worthy of the ‘Air’ moniker. So it’s just sort of silly as a product line in 2018. It would seem to be a good time for Apple to whittle the laptop line back to two: the MacBook and the MacBook Pro… [Or] does this have anything to do with Apple changing the name of iBooks to ‘Apple Books?’ Do they aim to resurrect the name in hardware form? It’s a stretch, but it seemingly makes more sense than ‘Air’.”
“If there really does remain a third tier of the MacBook line, does it point to a direct path to the inevitable ARM MacBook?” Siegler writes. “Maybe the ‘Air’ remains the low-cost MacBook Intel-based alternative, while the MacBook we know right now moves in the ARM (AX-chip) direction.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Trying to gusss forthcoming Apple product names is a fool’s errand. Apple’s been know to violate seemingly solid conventions (“Pro” iOS devices have Apple Pencil support, execpt for the new budget 9.7-inch iPad, of course).
As we wrote last week: It’d be nice if Apple cleaned up their portable product line a bit. MacBook as the entry-level to mid-range (that could be loaded up build-to-order on the processor, RAM, etc. if desired) and MacBook Pro for the power users. Unless Apple has new design ideas and innovations, the “MacBook Air” is superfluous.
