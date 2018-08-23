“A patent application published Thursday potentially offers clues into Apple’s rumored non-invasive glucose monitoring solution, diabetes tracking technology considered to be a ‘holy grail’ of medical science,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider. “”

“Published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday, Apple’s patent application for ‘Reference switch architectures for noncontact sensing of substances’ details methods by which an electronic device can be calibrated to measure the concentration of a particular substance in a given sample,” Campbell reports. “More specifically, an optical system is configured to perform absorption spectroscopy.”

“Among a host of refinements, the application details an apparatus that incorporates specialized light emitters, filters, beamsplitters, short-wavelength infrared (SWIR) detectors and other components to compensate for potential inaccuracies caused by unknown factors… Apple also mentions techniques of constantly calibrating the system to maintain a high degree of accuracy,” Campbell reports. “The application jibes with rumors that Apple is working on a non-invasive glucose monitoring solution for use in Apple Watch.”

