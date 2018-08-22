“This year’s Apple Watch refresh could be the biggest yet,” Killian Bell writes for Cult of Mac. “With rumors surrounding a new design and a larger edge-to-edge display, every smartwatch wearer is going to want to upgrade.”

“You could sell your Apple Watch on eBay. You could list it on Craigslist. You could even sell it to the likes of Gazelle. But you shouldn’t!” Bell writes. “These services either require a lot of effort, or they only pay a fraction of what your Apple Watch is really worth. To make good money quickly, you’re better off selling to Cult of Mac.”

“We’ve teamed up with the folks at MyPhones Unlimited to ensure our readers get the best price for their old Apple Watch,” Bell writes. “We pay more than Amazon, GameStop, Gazelle, and others — and we make the process quick and simple… Cult of Mac pays real cash — and fast! What’s more, we’ll even buy broken Apple Watches in need of repair, and we promise that nothing goes to landfill.”

Read more in the full article here.