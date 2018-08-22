“It seems to me that Apple should come up with something that is as caring and personal of an experience than it was back in the day when I went into a store and met with my Genius Bar guru who knew everything about me and my device,” Milanesi writes.
“Today, through technology, Apple can deliver the same ’boutique feel’ thanks to a device that knows me and knows itself,” Milanesi writes. “Machine learning and artificial intelligence could help with self-diagnose, and an app or even Siri could walk/talk a user through some basic testing that would help assess whether I can fix it, need to go into a store or mail my device in. The Genius would move from the Bar to my device.”
MacDailyNews Take: Eventually, hopefully, having “Genius Onboard” would help users along with helping to sell Apple devices.
