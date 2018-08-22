“Last week @mgsiegler wrote a post about his customer experience at an Apple Store,” Carolina Milanesi writes for Tech.pinions. “While the issue that brought him to a store is somewhat unique, his recount of long lines and wait time despite having an appointment was not that different from what I have heard pop up as a complaint from friends who are iPhone and iPad users and one that I have experienced myself on a couple of occasions.”

“It seems to me that Apple should come up with something that is as caring and personal of an experience than it was back in the day when I went into a store and met with my Genius Bar guru who knew everything about me and my device,” Milanesi writes.

“Today, through technology, Apple can deliver the same ’boutique feel’ thanks to a device that knows me and knows itself,” Milanesi writes. “Machine learning and artificial intelligence could help with self-diagnose, and an app or even Siri could walk/talk a user through some basic testing that would help assess whether I can fix it, need to go into a store or mail my device in. The Genius would move from the Bar to my device.”

Read more in the full article here.