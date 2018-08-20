“Apple’s Amsterdam store was briefly evacuated on Sunday afternoon following what appears to the overheating of an iPad battery,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“After trouble began store staff immediately put the tablet in a bin with sand, which seemed to halt the situation, Dutch blog iCulture noted,” Fingas reports. “By around 2:20 p.m. local time, the city’s fire department was on the scene. Though there was no obvious smoke, three people reported respiratory issues.”

Fingas reports, “The incident moved quickly enough that by 3 p.m., workers and shoppers were allowed to come back in.”

