“Unless Apple breaks with years of tradition, it is about to reveal the date of its new iPhone launch,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider.

“There aren’t many situations where we’d recommend you don’t buy an iPhone but late August is definitely one of them,” Gallagher writes. “While only Apple knows for certain when the next models will be released, the odds are that the launch is just a couple of weeks away.”

“We’ve had six consecutive years of iPhone special events at near or exactly the same time. It’s always in the second week of September,” Gallagher writes. “It’s unlikely to be that early this year as although September 2018 begins on a Saturday, it also includes Labor Day. So the event is most likely to once again be in the second week of the month and if so, we’re saying it’ll be Wednesday, September 12.”

Read more in the full article here.