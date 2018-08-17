“As part of Apple’s ‘Back to the Mac’ event in late 2010, Apple introduced OS X Lion which included lots of features and user interface decisions inspired by the iPhone and iPad,” Zac Hall writes for 9to5Mac.

“While much of the signature Lion design like linen and leather was replaced years later in OS X Mavericks,” Hall writes, “the Mac’s concept of borrowing the iOS app launcher with a feature called Launchpad remains.”

“Launchpad doesn’t get much love from Mac power users (there are plenty of other efficient ways to launch Mac apps) and Apple really hasn’t touched the feature in years,” Hall writes. “But it’s a feature I use regularly on my Mac — after making a few adjustments.”

Read more in the full article here.