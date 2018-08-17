“According to the report, the new MacBook will contain a 13-inch screen and was originally planned to launch late last year, but was delayed due to problems with Intel’s 10-nanometer chip manufacturing problems,” Horwitz reports. ” When Intel rescheduled 10nm CPU production for the second half of 2019, Apple changed the MacBook’s design to use a larger 14nm Kaby Lake processor, so it could be released this year.”
“Interestingly, DigiTimes says that the new machine will carry a $1,200 price tag, despite rumors that have placed the ‘entry-priced’ machine as low as $999,” Horwitz reports. “Even at that higher price, Apple reportedly expects the machine to sell eight million units in 2018 and to undermine demand for similar laptops from top rivals.”
MacDailyNews Take: We’re dreaming of a MacBook lineup consisting of an 11-inch (with thin bezels, it’d be even tinier and lighter than our beloved 11-inch MacBook Air units!) and a 13-inch model starting at $999 and $1299, respectively.
