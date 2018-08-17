“Though rumors of a new entry-level MacBook laptop have circulated for quite some time, few concrete details have actually been confirmed,” Jeremy Horwitz reports for VentureBeat. “Today, a supply chain report from Taiwan’s hit-and-miss DigiTimes purports to shed light on the computer’s internals, claiming that Intel’s delay of a small new CPU led Apple to redesign the machine around a larger, more available part.”

“According to the report, the new MacBook will contain a 13-inch screen and was originally planned to launch late last year, but was delayed due to problems with Intel’s 10-nanometer chip manufacturing problems,” Horwitz reports. ” When Intel rescheduled 10nm CPU production for the second half of 2019, Apple changed the MacBook’s design to use a larger 14nm Kaby Lake processor, so it could be released this year.”

“Interestingly, DigiTimes says that the new machine will carry a $1,200 price tag, despite rumors that have placed the ‘entry-priced’ machine as low as $999,” Horwitz reports. “Even at that higher price, Apple reportedly expects the machine to sell eight million units in 2018 and to undermine demand for similar laptops from top rivals.”

Read more in the full article here.