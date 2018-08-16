“Cook presented the time-lapse video in a tweet, saying, ‘Lunchtime at Apple Park just got a whole lot more exciting,'” AppleInsider reports. “Whether the doors were operational prior to this week is unknown, though Apple has touted the mechanism in the past.”
AppleInsider reports, “The company currently offers a sneak peek at the doors in motion as part of a comprehensive ARKit presentation at its Apple Park visitor center.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you get a chance, that augemented reality display of Apple Park at the visitor center in Cupertino is worth waiting for your turn.