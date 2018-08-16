“Apple CEO Tim Cook shared a rare glimpse at Apple Park’s inner workings on Wednesday with a video showing off the facility’s cafeteria doors, two massive, motorized floor-to-ceiling glass panels that slide open for natural building ventilation,” AppleInsider reports.

“Cook presented the time-lapse video in a tweet, saying, ‘Lunchtime at Apple Park just got a whole lot more exciting,'” AppleInsider reports. “Whether the doors were operational prior to this week is unknown, though Apple has touted the mechanism in the past.”

AppleInsider reports, “The company currently offers a sneak peek at the doors in motion as part of a comprehensive ARKit presentation at its Apple Park visitor center.”

Lunchtime at Apple Park just got a whole lot more exciting 👀 pic.twitter.com/GJFcOsIB4C — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) August 16, 2018

