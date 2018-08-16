“Aretha Franklin possessed one of the most distinctive and influential voices in the history of popular music,” BBC News writes. “In a 50-year recording career, she racked up 20 Top 10 albums, a dozen million-selling singles and earned no fewer than 18 Grammy awards. An artist of immense versatility, her powerful voice, trained in the gospel tradition, moved on to embrace jazz, soul and rhythm and blues. The influential Rolling Stone magazine rated her as the greatest singer of all time.”
World leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, fellow artists, including Paul McCartney, and business leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, mourned her death:
MacDailyNews Take: At the 1998 Grammy Awards, Franklin substituted at the last minute for the ailing Luciano Pavarotti by singing “Nessun dorma.”