“Like most big corporations, Apple’s financial statements always warn that currency fluctuation poses risks to its business performance — but it could mitigate such risk, perhaps with its own virtual money,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“The problem with currency decline is that it impacts prices and revenues and can impact a company’s projected performance,” Evans writes. “At a time when trade wars, political uncertainty, and other contagions increase enterprise exposure to risk, most firms could use more stability — in part, this is why so many technology firms today are working to increase subscription income, even at the cost of cannibalizing sales revenues.”

“If only there were some way Apple could also create a stable and predictable means of financial exchange through which to protect itself against currency fluctuation,” Evans writes. “I think there’s a relatively simple way to do so, by introducing a new international sale price based on Apple credits… These credits would always hold their value, but their cost would reflect currency fluctuations. It may cost a dollar to buy a credit on a Tuesday, or two dollars the following week — but the value of that credit would remain fixed. These credits could then be used to purchase Apple products, save and gift credits toward a future purchase, or share them internationally. I see no good reason why you’d be unable to exchange them for other currencies, perhaps subject to a fee.”

