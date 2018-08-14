“Megan, an Instagram user with about 2,000 followers, has a similar story,” Bell reports. “Megan and Krista’s experiences are not isolated cases. They are two of hundreds of Instagram users who have reported similar attacks since the beginning of the month.”
“Though Instagram, which has more than 1 billion users, says it hasn’t seen an uptick in hacks, a search of Twitter data suggests otherwise,” Bell reports. “Twitters users have directed approximately 798 tweets to Instagram’s official account with the word ‘hack’ since the beginning of the month, compared with about 40 tweets during the same period in July. There are numerous reports of hacks on Reddit, and a Google Trends search shows a spike in searches for ‘Instagram hacked’ on Aug. 8, and again on Aug. 11.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good luck to those affected, especially in geting Instagram to help you resolve the theft of your account in a timely manner.
See also: Confessions of an Instagram Hacker via View The Vibe.