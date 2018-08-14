“Krista, an Instagram user with more than 4,500 followers on her fitness account, noticed something strange on Saturday evening: she had been logged out of her account,” Karissa Bell reports for Mashable. “When she tried to log back in, she got a message that her username didn’t exist. She soon realized her handle and photo had both been changed, as had the email address and phone number associated with her account. She tried to request a password reset, only to see the new email linked to her account was now a .ru email: she had been hacked. ”

“Megan, an Instagram user with about 2,000 followers, has a similar story,” Bell reports. “Megan and Krista’s experiences are not isolated cases. They are two of hundreds of Instagram users who have reported similar attacks since the beginning of the month.”

“Though Instagram, which has more than 1 billion users, says it hasn’t seen an uptick in hacks, a search of Twitter data suggests otherwise,” Bell reports. “Twitters users have directed approximately 798 tweets to Instagram’s official account with the word ‘hack’ since the beginning of the month, compared with about 40 tweets during the same period in July. There are numerous reports of hacks on Reddit, and a Google Trends search shows a spike in searches for ‘Instagram hacked’ on Aug. 8, and again on Aug. 11.”

