“Apple’s last unicorn, the AirPower wireless charging pad is still chilling in press renders over at its own dedicated section on Apple’s website,” Daniel Petrov reports for phoneArena. “We say unicorn, as not long ago it officially became the longest-running release in the company’s history.”

“Apple announced the combo pad as a cord-cutter’s dream together with the new iPhone 8, Plus and X way back in September [2017], and it’s now been a full pregnancy term without nary a whiff of this thing becoming a retail product,” Petrov reports. “Well, a whiff we have today, with ‘insider sources’ tipping a September release again, but with a price tag to go with it this time. ”

“The same blog for all things charging and wireless standards that leaked Apple’s new fast charger for the 2018 iPhones, now has the AirPower scoop. Supply chain sources say that Apple will launch the pad next month, at the equivalent of $145,” Petrov reports. “The price is not hard to fathom, given what just the Apple Watch wireless charger costs, and yet it’s a sigh of relief from the previously rumored $200 tag.”

Read more in the full article here.