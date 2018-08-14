“Apple announced the combo pad as a cord-cutter’s dream together with the new iPhone 8, Plus and X way back in September [2017], and it’s now been a full pregnancy term without nary a whiff of this thing becoming a retail product,” Petrov reports. “Well, a whiff we have today, with ‘insider sources’ tipping a September release again, but with a price tag to go with it this time. ”
“The same blog for all things charging and wireless standards that leaked Apple’s new fast charger for the 2018 iPhones, now has the AirPower scoop. Supply chain sources say that Apple will launch the pad next month, at the equivalent of $145,” Petrov reports. “The price is not hard to fathom, given what just the Apple Watch wireless charger costs, and yet it’s a sigh of relief from the previously rumored $200 tag.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: $149 would be a very nice price for the long-delayed AirPower which will hopefully work flawlessly given its Manatee-esque gestation period.
SEE ALSO:
Samsung’s Wireless Charging Duo is a poor man’s Apple AirPower – August 10, 2018
Apple’s long-delayed AirPower charging mat due in September; includes custom Apple chip running stripped down version of iOS – June 21, 2018
Under ‘operations genius’ Tim Cook, product delays and other problems are no longer unusual for Apple – November 20, 2017
Apple delays HomePod release to early 2018 – November 17, 2017
Apple CEO Tim Cook: The ‘operations genius’ who never has enough products to sell at launch – October 23, 2017
Apple reveals HomePod smart home music speaker – June 5, 2017
Apple is misplaying the hand Steve Jobs left them – November 30, 2016
Apple delays AirPod rollout – October 26, 2016
Apple delays release of watchOS 2 due to bug – September 16, 2015
Apple delays HomeKit launch until autumn – May 14, 2015
Apple delays production of 12.9-inch ‘iPad Pro’ in face of overwhelming iPhone 6/Plus demand – October 9, 2014
Tim Cook’s mea culpa: iMac launch should have been postponed – April 24, 2013
Obviously, Apple’s autumn iMac launch was badly botched – March 19, 2013