“Apple has a team exploring a custom processor that can make better sense of health information coming off sensors from deep inside its devices, job listings show,” Jordan Novet and Christina Farr report for CNBC. “The effort hints at Apple’s ability to pump out custom chips on as-needed basis, reflecting a greater level of vertical integration than other technology companies. Building custom chips for narrow functions can help Apple add new features and improve efficiency of its hardware while protecting its intellectual property from would-be imitators.”

“Apple, which surpassed a trillion-dollar market capitalization earlier this month, designs chips for iPhones, iPads, AirPods and Apple Watch,” Novet and Farr report. “Bloomberg reported earlier this year on Apple’s chip-development plans for Mac computers.”

“Several Apple products, including iPhone and Apple Watch, include health-monitoring features. The company’s areas of interest so far include exercise, cardiac health, and sleep quality through its acquisition of the health monitor Beddit. CNBC previously reported that it’s also working on the so-called biomedical holy grail: continuous and non-invasive blood-sugar monitoring,” Novet and Farr report. “It’s also possible that Apple’s chip hires are related to current biomedical sensors, rather than future ones. Heart rate monitoring to detect signs of disease like atrial fibrillation, for instance, would be improved through more continuous monitoring.”

