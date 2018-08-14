“Apple, which surpassed a trillion-dollar market capitalization earlier this month, designs chips for iPhones, iPads, AirPods and Apple Watch,” Novet and Farr report. “Bloomberg reported earlier this year on Apple’s chip-development plans for Mac computers.”
“Several Apple products, including iPhone and Apple Watch, include health-monitoring features. The company’s areas of interest so far include exercise, cardiac health, and sleep quality through its acquisition of the health monitor Beddit. CNBC previously reported that it’s also working on the so-called biomedical holy grail: continuous and non-invasive blood-sugar monitoring,” Novet and Farr report. “It’s also possible that Apple’s chip hires are related to current biomedical sensors, rather than future ones. Heart rate monitoring to detect signs of disease like atrial fibrillation, for instance, would be improved through more continuous monitoring.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple continues to work to distance and protect themselves from the slavish copiers of the world which, as we’ve seen, are legion.
• I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004
• In order to build the best products, you have to own the primary technologies. Steve felt that if Apple could do that — make great products and great tools for people — they in turn would do great things. He felt strongly that this would be his contribution to the world at large. We still very much believe that. That’s still the core of this company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 18, 2015
