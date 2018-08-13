“Are our iPhones eavesdropping on us? How else would Siri hear us say ‘Hey, Siri’ other than if she were constantly listening?” Lisa Vaas reports for Sophos. “That’s what Congress wondered, and it wanted Apple to explain. It also wanted to know about how much location data iPhones are storing and handing over about us.”

“So the US House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook,” Vaas reports. “On Tuesday, Apple responded. Much of the response letter translates into ‘We Are Not Google! We Are Not Facebook!'”

“And no, Siri is not eavesdropping. The letter went into specifics about how iPhones can respond to voice commands without actually eavesdropping. It has to do with locally stored, short buffers that only wake up Siri if there’s a high probability that what it hears is the ‘Hey, Siri’ cue.,” Vaas reports. “A buffer is a chunk of audio that’s continually recorded over and thus, by definition, isn’t archived. In short, ‘always listening’ is pretty restricted: an iPhone has only a short amount of recorded audio at any time. That audio is only used to identify the trigger phrase ‘Hey Siri,’ and it’s only stored locally.”

Read more in the full article here.