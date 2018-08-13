“Compal Electronics overtook Quanta Computer as the top notebook ODM in the second quarter of 2018, thanks to increases in orders from Dell and Acer, according to Digitimes Research,” Rodney Chan reports for DIGITIMES. “The difference between the top-two ODMs’ shipments was less than 700,000 units in the second quarter, but the gap will widen in the third quarter when Compal’s shipments are expected to break the 10 million mark, data from Digitimes Research’s newly published quarterly report about the notebook industry show.”

“Quanta’s shipments are expected to also rise above 10 million units in the fourth quarter thanks to orders for Apple’s new inexpensive notebooks,” Chan reports. “Quanta will remain in second place, but its race with Compal will be much tighter in the fourth quarter, with the difference to narrow to less than 100,000 units.”

