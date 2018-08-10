“With the AirPlay 2 update, compatible Denon and Marantz devices offer support for multi-room audio and are able to work with other AirPlay 2 devices such as the HomePod, the Apple TV, and Sonos speakers,” Clover reports. “Both companies offer multiple AirPlay 2-compatible receiver options that are being updated with AirPlay 2 support.”
“Both the Marantz and Denon brands are owned by Sound United, which also owns the Polk brand,” Clover reports. “It’s not clear when Polk devices will receive AirPlay 2 updates.”
MacDailyNews Take: It’s great to see AirPlay 2 rolling out to third-party speaker and receiver makers – and in a realitvely timely fashion, too!
