MacDailyNews Take: Apropros, as the Dell offers a fraction of the MacBook Pro’s native operating system. Dell ought to be paying their sufferers for having to deal with Windows.

“The 15-inch MacBook Pro’s Core i9 processor is fast, but how does it stand up against another notebook packing the same chip?” Vadim Yuryev writes for AppleInsider. “In this test, we’ve used a 15-inch MacBook Pro and a Dell XPS 15 notebook. Both are upgraded as far as they can go, except for the SSDs, with the Dell notably costing a fraction of the MacBook Pro’s price.”

“Both notebooks have the same model of Core i9 processor,” Yuryev writes. “Starting with Geekbench 4, the MacBook Pro appeared to score way higher in the multi-core test, despite scoring lower in single-core, for the same exact chip. This result seemed a bit odd, but then we discovered that the Core i9 in the XPS 15 won’t run at full power unless you plug in the charger. On the retest, both machines were connected to their power adaptors, which allowed the XPS to run at a performance comparable to the MacBook Pro.”

MacDailyNews Take: Dell’s flagshop portable doesn’t perform full yunless it’s plugged in. There’s some classic Wintel logic for ya.

Yuryev writes, “Unsurprisingly, there is no change at all to the results on the MacBook Pro, regardless of whether it’s plugged in or not.”

“Based off these results, the XPS loses enough processor performance while on battery power that it’s actually slower than the MacBook Pro, despite having the exact same processor. The battery is just not able to provide enough power to keep up,” Yuryev writes. “The Dell also loses graphics performance while on battery, but it’s still way faster [1050 TI graphics] than the MacBook Pro’s graphics [Radeon Pro 560X] despite the power reduction.”

