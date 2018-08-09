“A recent post by Ben Sandofsky, the creator of popular manual iPhone camera app Halide, shows the massive change in accuracy of subject separation in iOS 12 and compares it to what the current iOS 11 version produces,” Hristov writes. “It’s not clear whether Sandofsky refers to capture from the front or rear camera (it looks like the front camera), and whether this particular feature will make it to the official iPhone camera app, but it’s still very impressive to see such an improvement with the same hardware.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Details, details… and more details!
As per Halide Camera, we wrote back in April:
Halide – RAW Manual Camera by Chroma Noir is an iOS-only app that’s an absolute steal for just $5.99. Get it for your iPhone if you’re the least bit serious about photography.
SEE ALSO:
The best iPhone camera apps to take your photos and videos to the next level – April 16, 2018
Editing RAW images on an Apple iPad – April 12, 2018
The power of shooting RAW photographs on iPhone X – December 6, 2017
iPhone X camera review: A week in Italy – December 4, 2017