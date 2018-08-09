“iOS 12 is about to bring a big improvement to one particular aspect of the iPhone camera: Portrait Mode,” Victor Hristov writes for phoneArena.

“A recent post by Ben Sandofsky, the creator of popular manual iPhone camera app Halide, shows the massive change in accuracy of subject separation in iOS 12 and compares it to what the current iOS 11 version produces,” Hristov writes. “It’s not clear whether Sandofsky refers to capture from the front or rear camera (it looks like the front camera), and whether this particular feature will make it to the official iPhone camera app, but it’s still very impressive to see such an improvement with the same hardware.”

iOS 11 depth data vs iOS 12 portrait matte. The edge details are crazy. Also, I need a shave. pic.twitter.com/X3gwgNABTl — Ben Sandofsky (@sandofsky) August 8, 2018

