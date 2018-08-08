“Apple says that no, iPhones do not secretly users’ record conversations — nor do the smartphones ‘listen’ in on their conversations,” Todd Spangler reports for Variety. “”

“The tech giant was responding to an inquiry from the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee about consumer-privacy concerns involving Apple’s products. In their query to Apple, the lawmakers cited reports third-party developers had the ability to collect ‘non-triggered’ audio from “users’ conversations near a smartphone in order to hear a ‘trigger’ phrase,'” Spangler reports. “‘iPhone doesn’t listen to consumers, except to recognize the clear, unambiguous audio trigger ‘Hey Siri,” Apple said in the Aug. 7 letter, addressed to Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee.”

Spangler reports, “The U.S. reps had also asked Apple directly whether iPhones ‘collect audio recordings of users without consent,’ to which the company responded simply, ‘No.'”

