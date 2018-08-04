“Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, said on Saturday a number of its tools had been infected by a virus and the problem had been contained,” Reuters reports. “TSMC, a major supplier for Apple Inc, said a number of tools were infected on Friday.”

“‘TSMC has contained the problem and found a solution, and recovery of the tools is in progress,’ it said in a statement,” Reuters reports. “Rumors that TSMC had suffered a hacker attack were incorrect, it said.”

“The company said there was uneven impact across several of its fabs,” Reuters reports. “‘The degree of infection varies by fab. Certain fabs returned to normal in a short period of time, and we expect the other fabs will return to normal in one day.'”

“It is unclear who targeted TSMC, the world’s biggest contract manufacturer of chips for companies including Apple and Qualcomm. It is the first time a virus had ever brought down a TSMC facility,” Bloomberg News reports. “‘TSMC has been attacked by viruses before, but this is the first time a virus attack has affected our production lines,’ chief financial officer Lora Ho told Bloomberg News. She declined to discuss how much revenue it would lose as a result of the disruption, or whether the facilities affected were involved in making iPhone chips.”

Bloomberg News reports, “The implications are unclear for Apple.”

