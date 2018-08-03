“With the stock of Apple reaching a $1 trillion market cap on Thursday, CNBC’s Jim Cramer wanted to highlight the milestone’s importance for investors,” CNBC reports. “‘Apple matters more than the Chinese saying that they won’t stand for President Trump’s tariff raise,’ the Mad Money host said. ‘Apple matters more than whether the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury crosses 3 percent or not.'”

Cramer’s 10 reasons why Apple hitting $1 trillion matters for the stock market:

1. The sheer magnitude

2. The ecosystem

3. The consumers

4. The total addressable market

5. The cash hoard

6. The management

7. The skeptics

8. The numbers

9. The inflation

10. The others

Each of the 10 reasons why are elucidated in the full article here.